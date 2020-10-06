Facebook, Twitter take action on Pres. Trump post with misinformation about COVID-19

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Twitter took action against a tweet comparing the flu and coronavirus from President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning.

In the tweet, which is hidden but still accessible, Pres. Trump says “we have learned to live with” the flu “just like we are learning to live with Covid” and, falsely, claims the coronavirus is “in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The CDC reports that over 209,000 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the United States since the virus reached the country.

During the 2018-19 season, the CDC reports just over 34,000 Americans died from influenza.

Twitter hid the post with a notice, which reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentialy harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

According to affiliate KCCI, Facebook removed the same post for misinformation.

Pres. Trump has had repeated run-ins with misinformation on social media.

In August, the Washington Post reported Twitter temporarily disabled the account of Pres. Trump’s campaign over a post containing misinformation about the virus. The post showed a clip of Pres. Trump claiming during a Fox News interview that children are “almost immune” from COVID-19.

Facebook deleted the same post from Pres. Trump’s page, saying the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

Twitter has also blocked a campaign video tribute to George Floyd posted by @TeamTrump over a copyright claim.

In late July, Twitter temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he posted a video featuring a doctor making false claims about coronavirus cures and mask usage.

Latest Stories