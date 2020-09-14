Faculty Senate considers dropping spring break at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is thinking about eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing COVID-19 back to campus.

The proposal has classes starting on Jan. 25, a week later than currently scheduled.

Spring break would be eliminated, but classes would not be held that Friday, April 2, which is Good Friday.

Classes would end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank recently directed all undergraduate students are to “restrict their movements over the next two weeks in order to reverse the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.” Until Monday, Sept. 21, all undergraduate students have been instructed to “severely limit in-person interaction and restrict their movement to that which is required for essential activities only.”

At UW-Eau Claire, six residence hall wings were placed into full quarantine in early September, affecting 184 students. While they are not ill or showing symptoms, these students must remain in their rooms for 14 days.

UW-La Crosse announced Sunday that is enforcing an urgent ‘Shelter in Place’ measure beginning at 5 p.m., on September 13.

