Families gather differently for Christmas this year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas is just around the corner and health experts are warning about the consequences of large indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

Many members of our community are scaling back their celebrations in favor of spending time with immediate family only.

Paula Titera from Menasha said she is “just having a small gathering with my sister’s family today and my brother’s family will be over tomorrow.”

Like many families this set up is not the norm for Paula Titera.

“We usually do everybody all at once,” she said.

And some are making the most of the holiday with new family members included.

Mary George from Appleton said, “Oh I have a new grandson.”

But they are still keeping gatherings small this year by including “just immediate family at my sisters house.”

Experts are encouraging people to take preventative measures no matter the gathering when you spend time with anyone outside you immediate household.

Dr. Long Nguyen from Thedacare said, “The best thing you can do is keep your distance… Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, even when you’re at your destination and you’re around your family members.”

Many health experts are reminding people that it is best not to gather at all.

“My biggest urge is try not to gather. I’m hoping some of these people will reconsider,” said Dr. Nguyen.

As 2020 comes to a close many are using this time to unwind and get ready for the new year.

Titera concluded saying, “I’m looking forward to just having a quiet time at home.”



The Governor and Department of Health are asking everyone to celebrate the holidays as safely as possible to help keep the number of COVID-19 cases down.