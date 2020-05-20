Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hold drive-thru barnyard event

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center announced on Tuesday that it will open its parking lots for a drive-thru barnyard experience for all residents to enjoy.

The organization said that the event will start on May 23 and last through May 25. Each of those days the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature traditional farm animals like calves, goats, horses, pigs, and chickens, as well as machinery used on the farm.

Local farms and farm organizations are said to have provided all of the animals and equipment that will be featured during the event.

The drive-thru barnyard event will also have individual servings of Cedar Crest ice cream for $3 that can be ordered when you purchase your ticket online or in exact change the day of the event.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is asking guests to enter its location from the south on Gass Lake Road and stay in their vehicles while on the grounds.

Organization officials say visitors may purchase tickets online for $20 per carload in advance of the event.

Cash payments of $25 per carload using exact change will also be accepted in person. Farm Wisconsin members are said to be admitted free of charge.

Farm Wisconsin Executive Director Patty Lehn said, “We want families to have a safe way to connect with agriculture from the convenience of their vehicles.”

She continued, “Like other experiences at Farm Wisconsin, we hope drive-thru guests leave with a little more understanding and appreciation for Wisconsin agriculture.”

For more information on the event visit www.Farmwisconsin.org.

