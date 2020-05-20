1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hold drive-thru barnyard event

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center announced on Tuesday that it will open its parking lots for a drive-thru barnyard experience for all residents to enjoy.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The organization said that the event will start on May 23 and last through May 25. Each of those days the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature traditional farm animals like calves, goats, horses, pigs, and chickens, as well as machinery used on the farm.

Local farms and farm organizations are said to have provided all of the animals and equipment that will be featured during the event.

The drive-thru barnyard event will also have individual servings of Cedar Crest ice cream for $3 that can be ordered when you purchase your ticket online or in exact change the day of the event.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is asking guests to enter its location from the south on Gass Lake Road and stay in their vehicles while on the grounds.

Organization officials say visitors may purchase tickets online for $20 per carload in advance of the event.

Cash payments of $25 per carload using exact change will also be accepted in person. Farm Wisconsin members are said to be admitted free of charge.

Farm Wisconsin Executive Director Patty Lehn said, “We want families to have a safe way to connect with agriculture from the convenience of their vehicles.”

She continued, “Like other experiences at Farm Wisconsin, we hope drive-thru guests leave with a little more understanding and appreciation for Wisconsin agriculture.”

For more information on the event visit www.Farmwisconsin.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"