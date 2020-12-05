FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 and flu combination test

by: Char'Nese Turner and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Food and Drug Administration approved the first at-home diagnostic test for both COVID-19 and the flu Friday.

The agency authorized the test kit by Quest Diagnostics. A health care provider must prescribe the test for patients. Patients then can collect a sample at home and ship it to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory for analysis following the instructions included with the self-collection kit.

The FDA says the at-home test allows patients to safely test from the comfort of their own home while they continue quarantining as they await results.

“Today’s authorization for a COVID-19 plus flu test using samples collected at home is a significant step toward FDA’s nationwide response to COVID-19. With the authorization of this test, the FDA is helping to address the ongoing fight against COVID-19 while in the middle of the flu season, which is important for many, including the most vulnerable of Americans,” says FDA commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

