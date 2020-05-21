Federal lawsuit challenges local stay-at-home orders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Seventeen Wisconsin residents, including one of the organizers of a “reopen Wisconsin” protest last month at the state Capitol, have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that local stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Milwaukee. It challenges the local orders that took effect after the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week tossed Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide “safer at home” order as unconstitutional.
The plaintiffs include:
- Blong Yang, an Appleton business owner
- Jay Schroeder, registered with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in anticipation of the August 11, 2020, primary election as a candidate for the 55th Wisconsin State Assembly District representing the Town-City of Neenah, Village of Fox Crossing, Partial Towns of Clayton, Dale, Greenville, Grand Chute, and parts of the City of Appleton
- Madison Elmer, an organizer of a ‘Reopen Wisconsin’ rally in Madison in April
- Thomas Wulf, a Door County resident
Others include residents of counties in Southern Wisconsin.
The lawsuit names 21 state and local Wisconsin public safety and health officials, including Evers and all members of the state elections commission, as defendants.
Among the state and local officials are:
- Susan Powers, Door County Public Health Officer
- Mary Dorn, Outagamie County Public Health Officer
- Douglas Gieryn, Winnebago County Public Health Director/Officer
- Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton Public Health Officer
- Greg Peterson, Chief of the Town of Grand Chute Police Department
- Marge Bostelmann, Julie M. Glancey, Ann S. Jacobs, Dean Knudson, Robert F. Spindell, Jr., Mark L. Thomsen, and Meagan Wolfe, Commissioners and Administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
Officials from Madison, Dane County, and Milwaukee County are also among the defendents.
