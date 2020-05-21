1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Federal lawsuit challenges local stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus

by: , SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Seventeen Wisconsin residents, including one of the organizers of a “reopen Wisconsin” protest last month at the state Capitol, have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that local stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Milwaukee. It challenges the local orders that took effect after the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week tossed Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide “safer at home” order as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs include:

  • Blong Yang, an Appleton business owner
  • Jay Schroeder, registered with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in anticipation of the August 11, 2020, primary election as a candidate for the 55th Wisconsin State Assembly District representing the Town-City of Neenah, Village of Fox Crossing, Partial Towns of Clayton, Dale, Greenville, Grand Chute, and parts of the City of Appleton
  • Madison Elmer, an organizer of a ‘Reopen Wisconsin’ rally in Madison in April
  • Thomas Wulf, a Door County resident

Others include residents of counties in Southern Wisconsin.

The lawsuit names 21 state and local Wisconsin public safety and health officials, including Evers and all members of the state elections commission, as defendants.

Among the state and local officials are:

  • Susan Powers, Door County Public Health Officer
  • Mary Dorn, Outagamie County Public Health Officer
  • Douglas Gieryn, Winnebago County Public Health Director/Officer
  • Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton Public Health Officer
  • Greg Peterson, Chief of the Town of Grand Chute Police Department
  • Marge Bostelmann, Julie M. Glancey, Ann S. Jacobs, Dean Knudson, Robert F. Spindell, Jr., Mark L. Thomsen, and Meagan Wolfe, Commissioners and Administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission

Officials from Madison, Dane County, and Milwaukee County are also among the defendents.

Latest stories from WFRV Local 5

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"