Federal program to help vaccinate residents at long-term care facilities winds down, vaccinating over 62k

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will complete its last round of COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Apri 18.

The program launched on December 28, 2020, as pharmacies in Wisconsin provided on-site vaccinations for more than 2,900 facilities. Over 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents have been vaccinated thanks to the program.

While pharmacies like VCS and Walgreens offered on-site vaccinations, many local long-term care pharmacies, local health departments and other vaccinations stepped up and help facilities in Wisconsin that did not enroll in the federal program.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says this as the program comes to a close, “Through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19. As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”

You can stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 vaccination information in Wisconsin both on-air and online on the Local 5 Coronavirus in Wisconsin page.

