Federal program to help vaccinate residents at long-term care facilities winds down, vaccinating over 62k

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will complete its last round of COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Apri 18.

The program launched on December 28, 2020, as pharmacies in Wisconsin provided on-site vaccinations for more than 2,900 facilities. Over 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents have been vaccinated thanks to the program.

While pharmacies like VCS and Walgreens offered on-site vaccinations, many local long-term care pharmacies, local health departments and other vaccinations stepped up and help facilities in Wisconsin that did not enroll in the federal program.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says this as the program comes to a close, “Through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19. As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”

