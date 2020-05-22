Feeding America, USDA partner to distribute meals in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin organization is working to help make sure no family goes hungry during these trying times.

On Thursday, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the USDA to distribute meals to residents in need, free of charge. Volunteers handed out food boxes at Nathan Calder Stadium in Menasha. Organizers say the healthy meals are for residents impacted by the coronavirus.

“Specifically for this distribution, it is Valley Bakers out of Greenville,” Liz Wollenberg, Donor Relations Manager for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin tells WFRV Local 5. “They prepackaged over 1,000 boxes – these meals boxes that feed a family of four – loaded them up on a truck, and brough them out here to Menasha.”

Organizers say just an hour and a half into distribution, they fed over 350 families.

