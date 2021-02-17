FEMA deploys to Michigan to assist with vaccine distribution

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WFRV) – A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team is on its way to Michigan to help with the state’s efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

According to officials, the DSA team will help state health strike teams all across the state starting this week.

The mission of the DSA team is to assist Michigan with creating county health profiles to expand vaccine capacity and to help communities address shortfalls.

“This FEMA team is prepared to fully support Michigan’s vaccine distribution plan. These specialists are an important resource to the state’s overall COVID-19 response, helping to ensure everyone in Michigan who wants a vaccine can get one,” says Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5.

Before the pandemic, DSA teams were used primarily to help build community outreach to educate disaster survivors about available federal disaster services and assistance. Previously, DSA teams were sent to Michigan to assist survivors after the 2017 central Michigan flooding.

“We truly appreciate the support from our federal partners as we continue our efforts to distribute these vaccines across the state of Michigan,” says Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

For more information regarding Michigan’s vaccine plan and eligibility visit their website.