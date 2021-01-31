FEMA grants $47 million to support Wisconsin vaccine distribution

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WFRV)- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Sunday that $47,056,978 in federal funding has been made available to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs related to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Officials say this funding is an advance payment to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for eligible reimbursable costs to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines, including the establishment and operation of temporary vaccination assistance teams and facilities throughout the state.

“FEMA is committed to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This expedited grant funding will increase vaccine access across Wisconsin and is an important resource in the state’s fight to stop the spread of this virus.”

Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Dr. Darrell L. Williams shared, “The partial fulfillment of this expedited request will go a long way towards helping our ongoing response to COVID-19 to include our vaccination efforts throughout the great state of Wisconsin.”