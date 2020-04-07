1  of  58
Festival Foods asks customers with reusable bags to bag groceries themselves, makes other changes due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Festival Foods has announced additional changes to its store procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, Festival Foods says they will continue to allow customers to use reusable bags, but those who do will be asked to bag their own groceries.

Customers will also notice Plexiglass partitions between them and the cashiers. Festival Foods says they are working on putting distance markers on the floor near checkouts to let shoppers know where to stand in order to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many Festival Foods stores will close at 9 p.m. every day in order for employees to clean the store and replenish stock levels. Locations in Northeast Wisconsin will continue to open at 5 a.m. The first two hours of each day are reserved for elderly shoppers and those with compromised immune systems.

Festival Foods will impose limits on certain items to ensure product availability. Anyone with questions about product availability is asked to contact their Festival Foods location before making a trip to the store.

Festival Foods says they are looking to hire new associates during this time. For more information, visit the Festival Foods’ website.

Festival Foods joins a growing list of retailers making changes to their store policies, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Costco, Menards, and Pick ‘n Save.

