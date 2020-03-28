Festival Foods donates $200,000 to United Way organizations in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods announced on Friday it is donating $200,000 to United Way organizations to help them continue to support Wisconsin communities impacted by COVID-19.

Mark Skogen, President, and CEO of Festival Foods says, “These are unprecedented times, so we don’t know where the greatest needs will be as we navigate the impacts of Covid-19.”

Skogen continues, “The United Way has been a trusted partner of Festival Foods for decades. It is a great organization that matches local community resources with community needs.”

The $200,000 being donated is to be divided among the United Way organizations in the Wisconsin communities to help them continue helping individuals and families secure food, shelter, and childcare.

Skogen says, “These are the building blocks for a good quality life, and we are confident that this gift will be used efficiently to help the most people and support our local communities.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: