Festival Foods implements mask mandate and other new policies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods announced on Friday that all customers will be required to wear face masks while shopping in its stores to be in effect on July 24.

According to a release, Festival Foods will require masks to be worn by guests who can the week of July 20, with an effective date on July 24.

Festival Foods shared, “Our company is committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and associates, who have been wearing masks for weeks. Guests who don’t have masks will be able to purchase them at our Guest Services desk.”

Festival Foods added some of their new updated policies include allowing guests to bring their own reusable bags to the store, installing Plexiglass partitions, and setting product limits.

Festival Foods is one of several stores that have implemented mask mandates including, Target, Kohls, Kroger, and Goodwill.

Earlier in the week Walmart and Sam’s Club announced its mask mandate saying, “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

All of the mandates are expected to be in effect by the end of July.

