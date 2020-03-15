1  of  13
Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Festival Foods suspends services beginning March 16

Coronavirus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods will be discontinuing a few store services starting March 16.

The Administrative Assistant at Festival Foods, Maggie Rauschl says, ” As a preventative measure for our guests and associates, we will be closing the following services on Monday, March 16, until further notice: Tot Spot, Hero’s Café, Community Rooms.”

The Festival Foods organization states they will continue to monitor the situation while actively collaborating with local health agencies on the issue.

“The safety and well-being of our associates and guests remain a focus at Festival Foods,” says Rauschl.

