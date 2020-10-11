LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Fiber farm frolic held Sunday, all about Alpacas

Courtesy of London Dairy Alpaca Ranch

TWO RIVERS, Wis.(WFRV)- The Fiber farm frolic event that was postponed in the Spring, was held Sunday in Two Rivers at the London Dairy Alpaca Farm. This event usually draws hundreds, even thousands each year, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Stoer is the owner since 1996 and knows all about Alpacas. ” Since we started, we sort of realized that people are attracted to Alpacas, so we have a lot of events on the farm because of it, ” said Stoer. Stoer says that he came up with the name London Dairy because of a trip to London, and the fact that the location used to be a dairy farm.

While Local 5 was there, a girl scout group from Milwaukee stopped by for their pre-scheduled private tour. Also in attendance was Kyle and Amanda Sauerbrei. The couple was celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary, and was looking for something to do. “We went online to find something fun to do since we are visiting here from up north. We figured that the Alpaca farm would be fun so see, since we’ve never been to one before,” said Amanda Sauerbrei. They enjoyed feeding the animals as well. ” It’s peaceful,” said Kyle.

For more information on London Dairy Alpacas https://www.londondairyalpacas.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

