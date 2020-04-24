Fincantieri Marinette Marine employee tests positive for coronavirus

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee at Fincantieri Marinette Marine has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a release shared with WFRV Local 5, Fincantieri Marinette Marine says the employee self-reported that they had tested positive.

“We appreciate that this employee put the health and welfare of their teammates first by alerting their supervisor as soon as they tested positive,” the bulletin says. “This allowed us to begin executing our prepared plan as soon as we were notified.”

Fincantieri Marinette Marine goes on to say that they “are working under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as state and local health departments to take all necessary response actions including exposure containment, quarantining, affected area sanitization and more.”

The company says the individual has not been on company property in a week and remains in quarantine.

The release goes on to say that management has met with employees who may have been exposed. Those employees are now quarantining.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine says they have been cleaning the entire shipyard, but, as an added precaution, “we are adding additional focus and providing intense cleaning and disinfecting of the area in which the employee worked.”

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., Marinette County has had seven residents test positive for coronavirus. Of the 322 county residents tested, 298 have tested negative and 17 are awaiting results. One Marinette County resident has died due to coronavirus-related complications.

