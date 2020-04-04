First case of coronavirus confirmed in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department announced on Friday the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

According to the counties health department the patient is in isolation.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Officer, Vicki Dantoin says, “We have been preparing for and anticipating confirmed cases in Shawano County. We are working closely with the Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking all of the appropriate steps.”

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says it is keeping track of this outbreak and working with local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people that have been infected with the coronavirus.

Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department is encouraging residents to practice social distancing if they are out in the community, “Every person in our community plays a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We are all responsible to our community to monitor our own health and act accordingly.”

