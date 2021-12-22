First child under the age of 10 dies from COVID in Wisconsin

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin has its first reported COVID-19 death of a child under the age of ten.

According to a statement from Children’s Wisconsin, they learned of the death from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Children’s Wisconsin said that while severe illness from COVID in kids is rare, this death is a reminder that COVID-19 is a risk at any age.

“This week, we learned from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the first child under the age of 10 died from COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Wisconsin.

There was no information provided as to where the child was from.

Health officials are also reportedly expecting to see an increase in respiratory illnesses cases in kids to increase as the holidays pass.

As the omicron variant is making its rapid spread, we encourage families to be safe this holiday season. If you have family gathering this weekend, consider a self-test for COVID-19 even if you are not experiencing symptoms to ensure you’re keeping those around you safe,” says Dr. Gutzeit.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.