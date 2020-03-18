First confirmed case of coronavirus in Brown County reported

1  of  62
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Brown County.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Brown County Public Health, the individual traveled domestically and developed symptoms. The patient has remained under self-quarantine, according to officials, and will remain in isolation as recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

“We have been jointly preparing and anticipating a confirmed case in Brown County. We will work closely with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking the appropriate next steps to ensure our community is safe and well,” said Ann Steinberger, acting Brown County Public Health Officer.

THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Health officials say they are now identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Those who develop symptoms will be tested.

“We are all prepared to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the CDC, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Debbie Armbruster De Pere Health Officer.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

