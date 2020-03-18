First confirmed case of coronavirus in Brown County reported

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Brown County.

According to Brown County Public Health, the individual traveled domestically and developed symptoms. The patient has remained under self-quarantine, according to officials, and will remain in isolation as recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

“We have been jointly preparing and anticipating a confirmed case in Brown County. We will work closely with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking the appropriate next steps to ensure our community is safe and well,” said Ann Steinberger, acting Brown County Public Health Officer.

Health officials say they are now identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Those who develop symptoms will be tested.

“We are all prepared to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the CDC, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Debbie Armbruster De Pere Health Officer.

