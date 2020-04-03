First confirmed case of coronavirus in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Manitowoc County.

The county health department says the first patient that has tested positive in the area has been isolated and in self-quarantine since shortly after symptoms developed.

According to health officials, the person has remained under self-quarantine as requested by local, state, and federal recommendations.



“We are in daily contact with the individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they

are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Mary Halada, Health Officer.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, the Manitowoc County Health Department asks that you contact your primary care provider first.

Local COVID-19 hotlines are Aurora Medical Center at 1-866-443-2584 or Holy Family Memorial at 920-320-3333.

The health department has investigated 124 suspect COVID-19 cases and has received 101 negative test results as of Friday at 2:00 pm.

The Manitowoc County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health

Services (DHS) responsibilities include:

• Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a

person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine

themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever

and respiratory symptoms. Close contacts with symptoms are tested for

COVID-19.

• Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

• Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19

Earlier this afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

According to the DHS, there are 1,912 confirmed cases in Wisconsin as of April 3. To read more on that story visit the daily update here.

