Wisconsin Coronavirus: First confirmed case of coronavirus in Oconto County

(WFRV) – Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Oconto County.

Health officials are investigating how the person may have become infected, and will be contacting individuals who may have had close contact with the patient. To protect patient privacy and ensure compliance with Federal HIPAA laws, additional details about the patient are not being released by health officials.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home. The Oconto County Health Department is ready to deal with this situation and will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy.” said Deb Konitzer, Oconto County Health Officer.

“The best thing people can do is practice every day good health habits – cover your coughs and sneezes by coughing into your upper sleeve, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re sick. Everyone should be following the Safer at Home order provided by Governor Evers which limits all non-essential travel and prohibits social gatherings. These efforts can help to slow the spread of the virus.” adds Konitzer.

Prior to the new case in Oconto County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its daily update. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 842.

