First confirmed case of coronavirus in Waushara Co.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Waushara County Health Department announced on April 5 the first positive case of coronavirus in the county.

Waushara County Health Department says the patient is in isolation.

According to the county’s health department, it is working with DHS to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the patient. These people are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their time of exposure.

Officials report all close contacts have already been notified.

Waushara County says, “While this information may make residents feel uneasy, it was not unexpected and there is no reason to panic.”

The health department notes some ways its residents can help prevent the spread of coronavirus when out in the community, “Now more than ever, it is important to stay at home and practice social distancing if you must go out.”

Waushara County is advising its residents to take the following steps:

Stay at home.

Limit physical interactions with people.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medications.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak