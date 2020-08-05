First coronavirus-related death confirmed in Waushara County

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Waushara County Health Department announced its county’s first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday

Health officials say the individual was a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions.

Director and Health Officer for the Waushara County Health Department Patti Wohlfeil says, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed. We are

saddened to report the county’s first COVID-19 related death.”

Wohlfeil continues, “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important COVID-19 prevention efforts are in the protection of all of our community members. When we act for the safety and well-being of our neighbors, it benefits our entire community.”

Health officials are encouraging residents to continue following the safety guidelines set forth by the CDC including wearing a cloth face covering when appropriate, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often, and covering your coughs and sneezes.

