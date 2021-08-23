First day of school in Brillion District, protocols in place and closely monitoring COVID activity levels

BRILLION, Wis.(WFRV)-Fresh hay and fresh faces in the Brillion School District on the first day of school. Corey Baumgartner is the new District Administrator. “What they are seeing is a lot of similarities of what they saw last year,” said Baumgartner. Speaking with Local 5’s Eric Richards, Baumgartner says there are mitigation protocols in place. “One thing that is a little bit different is with our masking policy. Right now we are starting the school year with masking optional, to provide that choice to our students,” said Baumgartner.

One thousand students are enrolled within the Brillion School District. Three hundred and fifty attend Brillion High School. Some students are very excited to be back in school, to be with their friends and favorite teachers. Others somewhat nervous about what’s to come this year. “Regardless of what they might say, they are anxious to be back,” said Jeff Schlender, High School Teacher. Schlender returns for his 28th year of teaching with renewed enthusiasm. “We have learned a lot over the last year and are here to provide our students with the best education we can,” said Schlender

Brillion is also offering virtual options for students who are uncomfortable with in-person instruction. Five students have taken that option and so far it is working smoothly. “It’s actually exclusively with online Teachers and online Students so our Teachers will no linger be doing both virtual and in person at the same time,” said Elissa Hoffman, High School Principal. Hoffman joins the High School as the new Principal bringing decades of experience as well. “Our students are our top priority and we are so thrilled to have them back,” said Hoffman.

Administrators say they will continue to monitor the latest COVID-19 pandemic information and will adjust protocols accordingly. The District is looking to hire Substitute Teachers for this school year. If you want more information on how to apply, click here.