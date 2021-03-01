First day on in person instruction did not go as planned for one Green Bay family

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The first day of in person instruction within the Green Bay Area School District did not go as planned for one family.

Tricia Beyer told Local 5 that she had dropped off her children to school as planned Monday morning, but when she returned home she received a phone call from the school nurse. “I got a call from the school nurse who said that my daughter had COVID-19 symptoms and that I needed to pick her up,” said Tricia. Under new guidelines within the School District, any child who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 must return home, if in school, and take a mandatory COVID-19 test. “I took my daughter to get a rapid COVID-19 test at the old Sears building in Green Bay,” said Tricia. One of the siblings that lives in the immediate household was also sent home as a precaution. That child did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Tricia runs a Day Care Center out of her home, and says that she is able to still operate while she awaits the test results. “If the test comes back positive, then the whole family will quarantine as required,” said Tricia. On Monday evening, the test results came back negative and now the family is waiting on the School Nurse to tell them when the children can return to school.

Britany Beyer, Tricia’s sister-in-law, also has children in the Green Bay School District, told Local 5’s Eric Richards that she has decided to keep her daughter in virtual only classes for the rest of the school year. “They did not give us a start time, or an end time until last Friday,” said Britany. She works and says she needs to know the school schedule ahead of time so she can pick up and drop off her daughter. ” There was just a lack of communication from the District,” said Britany.

In September of last year, Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with the Beyer Family about the challenges that they faced with virtual only learning. Back then, there were issues with connectivity. ” Last week was very chaotic, things would not load and everything was crashing,” said Tricia. While for Britany Beyer, there was relief that virtual was an option. “Now seeing all schools closed, I’m glad they went virtual,” said Britany.

The first in person Green Bay Area Schools District Board Meeting held on March 1st is being streamed virtually due to distance requirements. The District hopes to return to meetings that the public can attend later on this year. For more information on the Department of Health’s guidelines on COVID-19, visit their website.