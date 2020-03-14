Breaking News
8 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, including 1 in Winnebago Co.
1  of  14
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. James Catholic Church - Cooperstown St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere cancels in-person worship for next three Sundays

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere has cancelled in-person worship for the next three Sundays.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The church building has been closed and all activities suspended until April 4th.

However, the Church is hosting a condensed service on Facebook Live each Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"