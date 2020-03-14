First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere cancels in-person worship for next three Sundays

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere has cancelled in-person worship for the next three Sundays.

The church building has been closed and all activities suspended until April 4th.

However, the Church is hosting a condensed service on Facebook Live each Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m.

