First vaccine shipment arrives at Aurora BayCare Medical Center

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aurora BayCare Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, clinicians working in emergency departments, ICUs, and other settings with COVID-19 patients will be getting vaccinated tomorrow.

Aurora BayCare was not the only Aurora medical facility getting its first shipment of vaccines, as Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center also received its first shipment.

Distribution of the vaccine will continue at sites throughout Wisconsin and Illinois in the coming days.

