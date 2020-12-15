First wild mink in the world tests positive for COVID-19

UTAH (WFRV) – The first wild mink has tested positive for the coronavirus in Utah, according to Local 5 sister station ABC4.

The announcement followed ABC4 receiving notice of the positive case on Tuesday morning from a humane society located in Utah.

According to a release from the humane society, a wild mink living near an infected Utah fur farm had tested positive for the coronavirus making it the first report of a wild mink testing positive for the virus anywhere in the world.

The humane society said that while it isn’t clear if the wild mink had any contact with the mink on the fur farm, they don’t know if the mink was infected with the exact virus sequence found on the infected mink on the farm.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States shared, “We have been making the case since the beginning of the pandemic for ending cruel confinement practices like fur farming because animals held in cramped, crowded spaces are far more likely to contract and spread dangerous diseases that can jump to humans. As the pandemic has progressed, we have seen these fears turn to reality.”

According to the humane society, four U.S. states have reported positive mink on fur farms including Wisconsin.

In October, Wisconsin was the second state, behind Utah, to confirm its first mink had tested positive for COVID-19. To read more on the first Wisconsin mink testing positive for the coronavirus, click here.