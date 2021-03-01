Five additional groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Health Department announced on Monday that starting on March 1, five additional groups became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination across Wisconsin.
According to the Fond du Lac Health Department the following groups, listed in priority order, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Educators and child care
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Congregate living facility staff and residents
Officials add that while these groups are now eligible for the vaccine, due to the limited supply of vaccine doses, individuals age 65+, educators, and child care workers will be prioritized for the
vaccine.
The Health Department notes that educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccines in March and early April, and the remaining groups can anticipate being vaccinated in April and May.