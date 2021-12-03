Five California residents contract Omicron, DHS confirms link to Milwaukee wedding

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak with five Omicron cases after a wedding in Milwaukee County.

According to a release, DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are teaming up to look into a Nov. 27 wedding after 12 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among California residents who attended.

Health officials say a California State lab used genomic sequencing to identify that five of the 12 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were infected with the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).

They explain that genomic sequencing data is not yet available for the other cases.

The release goes on to explain that the 12 individuals who were diagnosed are between the ages of 18-49, were vaccinated, and most had received boosters. Health officials say they are mildly symptomatic and no one has been hospitalized.

DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are actively reaching out to all Wisconsinites who were close contacts, and isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed. So far, DHS officials say they have not identified any Omicron cases among Wisconsin residents.

“Although the news that this variant is continuing to spread throughout the country is concerning, it should not be a cause for panic. We know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “That’s why it’s critical that all eligible Wisconsinites get vaccinated or get their booster as soon as possible and follow public health best practices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The Omicron variant is now being detected around the country and the world. Health officials say the most effective way to protect yourself against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, is to get vaccinated, get a booster when eligible, and continue public health practices.

DHS officials say vaccination combined with public health practices, such as wearing a mask, getting tested if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling symptomatic, and staying home when sick, can help prevent further spread.