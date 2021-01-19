FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Co. rolling out COVID-19 vaccine for residents 65 years old and older

Coronavirus

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Communities and health departments across Wisconsin are gearing up to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department has announced they will start administering vaccines to people 65 years old and older starting Wednesday, January 27 at the Fond du Lac County Expo Center.

All Fond du Lac County residents are all eligible to be vaccinated. They must call to register, no walk-ins are accepted.

You can call Health Department at 920-929-3085 and press 1 to schedule an appointment.

Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled during registration.

