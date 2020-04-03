Fond du Lac County advises tourists not to travel to area

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County is advising tourists not to visit the area until the public health emergency is over to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help limit the demand of local hospitals, emergency personnel, nurses, and doctors.

On April 3, Fond du Lac County announced that those who are visiting the county, “Consider reducing the risk to our neighbors by not accepting new reservations and cancelling those that exist to encourage people to temporarily not travel to that area.”

If you have a second home in the area, Fond du Lac County is advising you to stay in your primary home until the public health emergency that was declared on March 13, by County Executive Allen Buechel, is over.

Fond du Lac County says its partners, Emergency Management, and elected officials are all standing behind this recommendation, “The sooner we address this issue in Fond du Lac County, the sooner we can get back to welcoming guests to our community.”

