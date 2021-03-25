FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac County can vaccinate 1K people with J & J vaccine on March 31

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the Fond du Lac County Health Department (FDLCHD) will be on March 31 and can vaccinate 1,000 individuals.

The FDLCHD announced that the clinic on March 31 will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Sign-up is available online, and the FDLCHD says slots may fill up fast.

Appointments will be required, as no walk-ins are accepted. Those who are eligible can sign up online or call 920-929-3085 if not able to access the website.

According to the FDLCHD, the Wisconsin Vaccination Registry is being used to notify individuals when appointments are available to be signed up for. There will also be a separate link available on the county’s website.

The FDLCHD says that future clinics will have a sign-up link posted on the Fond du Lac County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage on Thursdays at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello