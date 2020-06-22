Fond du Lac County enters phase one of ‘Safe Restart’ plan

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Health Department has prepared guidelines to help the community reopen in phases.

The “Fond du Lac County Safe Restart” plan encourages all Fond du Lac County residents and business owners to take responsibility, work together, and support best practices to keep employees and the community safe, according to county health officials.

Effective Monday, June 22, Fond du Lac County will begin in Phase One of the restart plan. Health officials say the specifics of each phase are based on benchmark criteria, which will be monitored daily.

According to the restart plan, Phase One includes:

Businesses that choose to open may do so using the general best practice guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and any sector-specific recommendations that apply to the work being done. If your sector is not included the CDC has additional resources for sectors/organizations to reference.

Limit capacity within non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 25%. Encourage masking for both staff and consumers.

Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance (36 square feet per person) from others. People age 65 or older and those who are medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain at home as much as possible.

Support online education/remote work options as able.

Encourage curbside pick-up to reduce in-store traffic and long lines.

If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less with physical distancing

“If thresholds are maintained, the Fond du Lac County Health Department (FCHD) will provide

guidance to the community regarding moving to the next phase. FCHD will use a combination of state and local level data while considering guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services related to restart of activities.”

Officials say the county will remain in Phase One if the benchmark criteria are at least yellow in all categories of cases, testing, care, personal protective equipment, and contact tracing after 14 days. If so, the county will move into Phase Two of the plan.

The plan can be viewed on the Fond du Lac County website. The benchmark criteria will be updated daily at 2 p.m.

The community is encouraged to consider the guidance and apply it where able. The Fond du Lac County Health Department recommends businesses and organizations proactively create Operations Plans and policies to ensure the safety of their employees and the public.

Here’s a look at the Fond du Lac County Safe Restart plan:

Latest Stories