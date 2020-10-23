Fond du Lac County health to prioritize contacting youth, elderly if they test positive for COVID-19

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials in Fond du Lac County say they will begin prioritizing which people that test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted.

According to Public Health Officer Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County is currently experiencing very high levels of COVID-19 and significant community spread.

“Today alone we have received notification of approximately 240 cases,” Mueller says in a Friday release. “We have seen a rapid increase in the number of daily new cases in past weeks, and the number of cases continue to accelerate upwards.”

Due to this, case investigation and contact tracing efforts have become increasingly strained.

“Public health has not consistently been able to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner. This severely limits efforts to contain the virus.”

Starting on Monday, Oct. 26, the Fond du Lac County Health Department will be prioritizing contacting positive cases who are:

Age 65 and older;

Children who are 18 years old and younger;

All other individuals will be contacted as capacity allows.

Health officials say that if you do test positive, you should:

Stay home and isolate for a minimum of 10 days after symptom onset. If you did not have symptoms and were tested, remain isolated for 10 days from the date of testing. For detailed instructions go to dhs.wisconsin.gov

You can return to work or school on day 11 if meeting the criteria (free of fever and improvement in other symptoms for 24 hours).

Notify your employer or school.

Notify your close contacts and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact with you.

Employers should:

Due to the increases in cases, the process for contacting employers of positive cases will be changing. Officials will no longer be calling employers directly. A modified process will be implemented the week of October 26th.

Since the department is not contacting all positive cases during this time, they will not be providing verification of return to work dates.

Discuss the return to work date with your employee by using isolation release flyers

In order to keep businesses, schools, and the economy open, and keep the health care infrastructure intact, health officials are urging everyone to take action now to slow the spread.

These include:

Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

Wear a cloth face covering, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick. If symptomatic, get tested, and stay home while awaiting results.

Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

Businesses are encouraged to provide remote work opportunities to support physical distancing. Retail, hospitality, restaurants, and bars are encouraged to limit person to person contact and encourage curbside pick-up and delivery options, as well as require the use of face coverings and limit indoor capacity.

Large gatherings are not recommended at this time such as weddings, golf outings, reunions, and celebrations that bring a large number of people together. Avoid unnecessary activities and travel within the community that puts you in contact with others.

