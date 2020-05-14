Fond du Lac County issues order reopening bars, restaurants, more

SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: A Russian River Brewing Company bartender pours a glass of the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the […]

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A previously issued order in Fond du Lac County that closed numerous businesses has been rescinded, effective at 8 a.m. on May 14.

According to Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller, the following businesses will be allowed to open and operate:

Barber/barbering and cosmetology, nail salons, massage therapy establishments, and tattoo and body art studios.

Restaurants may reopen.

Grocery stores and gas stations.

Religious and funeral services may continue.

All bars may re-open.

Mueller says that while the order has been rescinded, it does not mean the coronavirus goes away.

“Now more than ever we need to follow important steps to ensure we continue to slow the spread of this virus. We are strongly recommending all businesses and community members to practice the following preventative measures:

Plan for and support social distancing.

Provide and encourage face coverings and PPE when necessary.

Provide signage for and encourage good hand hygiene.

Frequently clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces.

Screen employees and send sick employees home.

Promote telecommuting and work-from-home if possible.

“As the Fond du Lac County Health Officer, I feel it is my job to protect our community. We need to come together as a community and ensure businesses have responsible practices in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus and protect our most vulnerable as best we can,” Mueller adds.

She goes on to say that a Reopen Task Force created recently is working to address safe reopening in the county.

This reopening of the county comes as other municipalities, including the City of Appleton, Brown County, Outagamie County, and Menasha, issue their own Safer at Home orders.

