Fond du Lac County reports 5 new cases of Coronavirus

Coronavirus

The Fond du Lac County Health Department reports 5 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total in the county to 11.

The new information was released through a Facebook post from Health Officer, Kim Mueller Sunday morning.

Mueller said of the 30 tests to come back, 25 were negative and 5 were positive. Of the 5, four were from had traveled on an Egyptian River Cruise. The other case was from domestic travel to Wisconsin. Mueller also said all 5 cases were anticipated to be positive.

With the new cases reported in Fond du Lac County, the new stat total stands at 32. Click here for more information on the Coronavirus pandemic.

