FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac County to close campgrounds under new order from public health officer

Coronavirus

FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – All Fond du Lac County campgrounds have been ordered to close by Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Mueller, the order to close the campgrounds has been enacted for mutltiple reasons:

  • They bring in people from outside of Fond du Lac County
  • By bringing more people into the county, it puts a greater strain on local stores for supplies and groceries
  • Causes groups of greater than 10 to congregate, violating the Safer At Home order
  • Reduces the ability for people to properly social distance

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Mueller says this order will remain in effect until Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is in effect. Currently, the ‘Safer at Home’ order remains in effect until April 24, but could be extended on Gov. Evers’ instruction.

Campgrounds are considered essential housing under Gov. Evers’ order. Many, like De Pere’s Apple Creek Campground, are housing essential workers such as healthcare workers.

As of Monday, April 6, there have been over 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fond du Lac County. Of those, 29 are considered recovered. In Wisconsin, 2,440 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

