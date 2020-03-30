Fond du Lac Department of Community Programs offers mental health services at Moraine Park Tech College offices

FOND DU LAC, Wis, (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs office will be using Moraine Park Technical College’s district office to continue providing mental health services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Moraine Park Technical College that is located on 235 North National Avenue, the Department of Community Programs offices were located in a nursing home facility and with the COVID-19 outbreak and enhanced restrictions on guests entering nursing home facilities, the department needed to relocate.

The Department of Community Programs is set to move into Moraine Park Technical College offices on April 1.

The Department of Community Programs provides mental health services to Fond du Lac County, including Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA), crisis intervention, and prevention/education.

The Fond du Lac County director of administration Erin Gerred says, “This extraordinary opportunity will allow us to continue to provide mental health services to the residents of Fond du Lac County.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: