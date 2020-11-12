Fond du Lac health officials urge families to follow guidelines for the holidays

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Schools and Health Department are asking communities to work together and slow the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season.

Both organizations have released tips for safer celebrations this year.

According to the Health Department, these are some of the things you need to keep in mind:

Keep the group small. Make sure there is enough space to allow physical distancing between guests.

Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If it must be indoors, you should increase ventilation by opening windows.

Ask guests to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering.

Serve a plated meal (food on individual plates before handed out) and not family-style (food in shared dishes where people serve themselves).

Be informed of travel risks. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus.

The School District says more activities will move indoors as the weather grows colder and they urge people to follow guidelines from the Public Health Department to keep schools open for in-person education.

School leaders say the best chance for in-person learning is to follow these tips:

Practice guidelines from Fond du Lac County Public Health Department for preventing the spread of COVID-19. This involves practicing physical distancing, avoiding large groups, using face coverings, and washing hands frequently.

Complete a daily health screening for all of your family members for symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay home when you aren’t feeling well and contact your health care provider or public health department regarding COVID-19 test options if any symptoms occur.

Be cautious about all gatherings, especially large ones.

Both departments request everyone to consider alternative ideas this fall and winter to reduce the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.