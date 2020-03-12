Marian University suspends all on-ground courses due to coronavirus cases confirmed in Fond du Lac county

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Marian University in the city of Fond du Lac has extended students spring break and suspended all on-ground courses until March 30.

According to an email from the President of the University, Andrew Manion, “Marian University has made the decisions to extend spring break for students through Friday, March 20 and suspend on-ground classes beginning Monday, March 23… Classes will be moved online through, Friday, March 27… and you will be notified if plans change in regard to on-ground classes resuming Monday, March 30.”

President Manion advises all students living on campus to go home.

This course of action was taken after the two confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Fond du Lac County on March 11.

