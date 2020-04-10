1  of  58
Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Police may issue citations for ‘Safer at Home’ order violators

Coronavirus

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police say the city has adopted a municipal ordinance that may be used to issue citations for those violating an emergency health order.

Authorities said in a Thursday release that, while they have seen the majority of Fond du Lac residents and business owners comply with Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order, they continue to receive reports of violations.

Chief of Police William Lamb says, “More specifically, we’re primarily talking about younger people, high-school and younger adults in particular, who are continuing to leave their homes or otherwise engaging in activities that are not permissible under this Emergency Order.”

Chief Lam explains that while residents are permitted to engage in outdoor activity, there are a few that are not allowed under the ‘Safer at Home’ order, including:

  • The use of playgrounds
  • The use of sports, play, or recreational equipment like basketball courts
  • “Cruising” and “hanging out” with friends
  • Gatherings for parties, cook-outs or barbeques, or other similar group gatherings

Fond du Lac Police say they have been addressing complaints by using and “education first” approach. While they have found that most residents were not fully aware of the specific mandates of the Safer at Home order, some have refused to comply. Chief Lamb says some criminal charges have been referred for those who do not comply.

“However, criminal prosectution is certainly not appropriate for all of the violations that we are finding,” Chief Lamb says.

As a result, the City of Fond du Lac adopted a Municipal Ordinance allowing citations to be issued against violations that are less serious in nature. Under the ordinance, Fond du Lac officials say first-offense violations will be:

  • $313 for those 17-years-old and older
  • $187 for those age 14 to 16
  • $90 for those between 12 and 13-years-old

Parents/guardians may also be cited for the actions of their child or children, according to Fond du Lac Police.

“We will continue to try to use an education first approach with violations of this Emergency Public Health Order when it’s appropriate,” says Chief Lamb. “However, as time passes, we expect that people will become increasingly more aware of the requirements under this order and in compliance with it.”

Green Bay Police are continuing to asking the community to comply with the ‘Safer At Home’ order after receiving numerous complaints of residents, especially juveniles, congregating in parks. Earlier this week, Green Bay Police had to transport a juvenile home after he refused to comply with officers’ verbal orders to leave a basketball court.

