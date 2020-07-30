Fond du Lac School Board approves 2020-21 school reentry plan

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac School Board voted to approve its 2020-21 reentry plan in Wednesday nights special meeting.
The Board voted 4 to 2 in favor of having students in fifth grade and lower resume full-time in-classroom instruction as long as there’s not a big increase in the number of cases in Fond du Lac County.
The Board says sixth grade and higher would have a blended model of in-classroom and remote learning.
This plan similarily parallels that of several other District’s plans including Manitowoc, Appleton, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Gillet, and Howard-Suamico.