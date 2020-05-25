1  of  2
Fond du Lac’s Walleye Weekend rescheduled to late August

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Walleye weekend

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Fond du Lac’s greatest summer festivities, Walleye Weekend, has been rescheduled to late August.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Fond du Lac Festivals (FFI) Board of Directors announced on May 1, that the family-friendly festival will now take place on August 28 through the 30.

Board President, Terry Davis said, “Due to current uncertainty of public gatherings, Fond du Lac Festivals has decided to move Walleye Weekend from June to August.”

However, the FFI added that the Mercury National Tournament scheduled for June 13 through 14 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization noted they will continue to work toward these dates in August but the public health and safety will continue to take priority as they move forward with any planning.

FFI organizers said, “Walleye Weekend – Reunited may look a little different, but it will without a doubt be a great opportunity for friends and families to come together again at Lakeside Park in
Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.”

