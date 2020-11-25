Ford buys freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine when available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A picture shows on February 18, 2019, the logo of US auto-maker Ford on a car in Blanquefort, southwestern France. – French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he wanted to make sure the buy-out offer for the Blanquefort plant was “robust over the long-term” as doubts increase on the economic viability of the project. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has purchased a dozen ultra-cold freezers to store a COVID-19 vaccine that — once available — will be distributed to employees on a voluntary basis.

The Detroit News reported Tuesday that the Dearborn-based automaker said the freezer purchase is the first step in a broader vaccine distribution plan.

General Motors hasn’t bought any freezers for vaccine storage but said it’s taking steps to make a vaccine available to its employees.

At least three major drug companies have reported late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as the world waits for scientific breakthroughs that will end a pandemic that has pummeled the world economy and led to 1.4 million deaths.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars