Ford buys freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine when available

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has purchased a dozen ultra-cold freezers to store a COVID-19 vaccine that — once available — will be distributed to employees on a voluntary basis.

The Detroit News reported Tuesday that the Dearborn-based automaker said the freezer purchase is the first step in a broader vaccine distribution plan.

General Motors hasn’t bought any freezers for vaccine storage but said it’s taking steps to make a vaccine available to its employees.

At least three major drug companies have reported late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as the world waits for scientific breakthroughs that will end a pandemic that has pummeled the world economy and led to 1.4 million deaths.