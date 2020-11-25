Ford buys freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine when available

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has purchased a dozen ultra-cold freezers to store a COVID-19 vaccine that — once available — will be distributed to employees on a voluntary basis.
The Detroit News reported Tuesday that the Dearborn-based automaker said the freezer purchase is the first step in a broader vaccine distribution plan.
General Motors hasn’t bought any freezers for vaccine storage but said it’s taking steps to make a vaccine available to its employees.
At least three major drug companies have reported late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as the world waits for scientific breakthroughs that will end a pandemic that has pummeled the world economy and led to 1.4 million deaths.
