Former Oshkosh resident finds himself stranded in Peru from coronavirus

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Former Oshkosh resident finds himself stranded in Peru from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) As the world tries to respond to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, a former Oshkosh resident finds himself stranded in Peru. We spoke with the man who is waiting for the U.S. government to provide the transportation needed to return home.

Paul Johnson is anxious to return home.  But he needs the help of the U.S. government to make that happen.

Johnson flew to Peru on March 8th on a business trip to the remote Village of Pisac.  He says when he left the coronavirus was in the news, but it wasn’t being called a pandemic.

“I think there were two cases in Peru when I left. The U.S. still hadn’t instituted any quarrentine,” Johnson said.

Days later, the U.S. banned all flights from Europe and Peru put in place its own travel ban.

“The Peruvian government gave us one day to get out, right before they closed the borders,” he said.

Since then Johnson has been staying calm, following Peru’s restrictions and waiting for word from the U.S. with instructions on how to get back home.

“They have been sending flights, about 1,000 Americans have gotten out in the last week – that’s mostly from Lima,” Johnson said.

But Johnson says more flights are needed for hundreds of Americans, desperate to return home. And he needs safe passage to an airport from his current remote location.

“I’m sure they are working hard, but it’s not working at the moment. So that’s the frustration for everybody here,” Johnson said.

“We’re still sitting here wondering what’s going to happen.”

Jay Schmick wants his stepson back on U.S. soil and has asked Senator Ron Johnson’s office  for help.

“Hopefully we’re going to see the end of the tunnel here and he can get on a plane and get home,” Schmick said.

“I feel like it would be prudent to act quickly to get people out of here.” said Johnson. “That uncertainty of not knowing what’s going to happen and how soon we’ll get out is scary to some people that are here.”

Paul Johnson says there are about 2,000 Americans still in Peru. Local 5 reached out to Senator Ron Johnson’s office for a statement and he said this.

“Our office has been working nonstop for two weeks to do everything we can to get Wisconsinites stranded overseas back home.  Thankfully, flights have restarted from Peru to the United States. We continue to work with the State Department to help those who still wish to come home.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"