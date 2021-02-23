Four more community-based vaccine clinics to launch across Wisconsin

Medical worker Melissa Fitzgerald receives a COVID-19 vaccination Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Chinook Clinic on the Lummi Reservation, near Bellingham, Wash. The Native American tribe began rationing its first 300 doses of vaccine as it fights surging cases with a shelter-in-place order. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the addition of our community-based vaccination clinics in Wisconsin.

According to officials, the four new vaccination clinics will be located in:

La Crosse County

Racine County

Marathon County

Split between Douglas and Barron County

Officials say the locations will open within the next two months.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, Wisconsin currently has over 1,800 vaccine providers to help get vaccines to those who are eligible. This includes the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This week, 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin will be receiving a total of 35,350 vaccine doses which is double the amount from last week.

“Our biggest priority is to get shots in arms equitably, quickly, and safely. That is why we will continue adopting strategies and engaging in partnerships that will reduce barriers for individuals currently eligible for vaccine,” says Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake.