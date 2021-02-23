Four more community-based vaccine clinics to launch across Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medical worker Melissa Fitzgerald receives a COVID-19 vaccination Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Chinook Clinic on the Lummi Reservation, near Bellingham, Wash. The Native American tribe began rationing its first 300 doses of vaccine as it fights surging cases with a shelter-in-place order. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the addition of our community-based vaccination clinics in Wisconsin.

According to officials, the four new vaccination clinics will be located in:

  • La Crosse County
  • Racine County
  • Marathon County
  • Split between Douglas and Barron County

Officials say the locations will open within the next two months.

“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, Wisconsin currently has over 1,800 vaccine providers to help get vaccines to those who are eligible. This includes the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This week, 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin will be receiving a total of 35,350 vaccine doses which is double the amount from last week.

“Our biggest priority is to get shots in arms equitably, quickly, and safely. That is why we will continue adopting strategies and engaging in partnerships that will reduce barriers for individuals currently eligible for vaccine,” says Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals