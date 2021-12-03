Four N.E. WI counties in critically high COVID-19 activity levels, 35 deaths added to state’s total

FRIDAY 12/3/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 889,078 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,128 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,742 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 79 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 18,286 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 306 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 889,078 884,783 (+4,521) Received one dose of vaccine 3,439,571 (59.1%) 3,436,124 (59.0%) Fully vaccinated 3,270,931 (56.2%) 3,268,304 (56.1%) COVID-19 deaths 9,128 9,093 (+35) Ever hospitalized 46,859 46,637 (+222) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,360 patients. Of those, 364 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 27.9% of hospitalized COVID patients.

The DHS reports, 7,763,273 vaccines and 1,091,276 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, December 1, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 26 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 46 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in critically high levels are Kewaunee and Outagamie County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Brown and Waupaca County are seeing a decline in cases.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

Two Northeast Wisconsin counties, Manitowoc and Marinette County, are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.