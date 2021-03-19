Four new pharmacies receive vaccine in Wisconsin, including Walmart

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced four additional pharmacies in Wisconsin have started receiving the vaccine this week.

The newly added pharmacies are a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The four pharmacies are:

Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN)

Managed Health Care Associates

Meijer

Walmart

These pharmacies join Kroger and Walgreens which are already a part of the program.

“As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people with medical conditions, these pharmacies will be critical in providing access to vaccine in more communities across Wisconsin,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to officials the following amount of vaccines will be sent to the pharmacies in the first week:

2,340 Pfizer doses to CPESN

500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Managed Health Care Associates

3,510 Pfizer doses to Meijer

1,500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Walmart

These vaccine doses come directly from the federal government and are in addition to Wisconsin’s weekly state allocation, according to officials.

For a map of particpiating pharmacies in local areas visit their website.