Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic appointments available Monday everyone ages 16 and older

Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) announced it has available appointments for April 22 for anyone aged 16 and older.

The FCCVC is located on 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton and will be open from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. each operating day. Health officials say the vaccines being offered are as follows:

Tuesday: Pfizer and Moderna (booster only). No New Appointments.

Wednesday: Pfizer and Moderna (booster only). No New Appointments.

Thursday: Pfizer

Saturday: Pfizer (ages 16-18 only).

Health officials note that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that all individuals aged 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. However, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for use in people age 16 and older while Moderna is authorized for people 18 and older.

FCCVC staff say they are not accepting walk-ins and residents wanting to be vaccinated should schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, click here. Residents who do not have internet access should call 920-399-2550 and leave their names and phone number.