Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic appointments available Monday everyone ages 16 and older

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleen Teevan, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at Hartford HealthCare, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside of Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) announced it has available appointments for April 22 for anyone aged 16 and older.

The FCCVC is located on 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton and will be open from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. each operating day. Health officials say the vaccines being offered are as follows:

  • Tuesday: Pfizer and Moderna (booster only). No New Appointments.
  • Wednesday: Pfizer and Moderna (booster only). No New Appointments.
  • Thursday: Pfizer
  • Saturday: Pfizer (ages 16-18 only).

Health officials note that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that all individuals aged 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. However, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for use in people age 16 and older while Moderna is authorized for people 18 and older.

FCCVC staff say they are not accepting walk-ins and residents wanting to be vaccinated should schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, click here. Residents who do not have internet access should call 920-399-2550 and leave their names and phone number.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

Green Bay East, Green Bay West continue historic rivalry

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state